VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

