Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

