Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,846,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.55.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.