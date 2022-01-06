Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

