Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.