NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000.

NUMG stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

