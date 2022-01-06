Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,106 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Athenex were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.59. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

