Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGTA. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $262.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.