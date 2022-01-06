Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,429 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RNP opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

