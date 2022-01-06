Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 2,986 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.62 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.