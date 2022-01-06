Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

AUPH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 61,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,817. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

