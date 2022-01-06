UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz Sells 379 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UNF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.23. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.86. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $189.84 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

