APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of APA stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

