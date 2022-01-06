Amalgamated Bank Has $595,000 Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,571.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,293 shares of company stock worth $8,301,625. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PD opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

