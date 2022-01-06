Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,402 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,700 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

