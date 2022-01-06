Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nutrien for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from higher demand for crop nutrients. Strong grower economics and higher crop prices are driving fertilizer demand globally. Demand for phosphate and potash is expected to remain strong over the near term. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in North America, Brazil and India. Higher selling prices for crop nutrients are also expected to drive its sales and margins. Acquisitions have also strengthened its foothold in the growing Brazilian agricultural market. It should also benefit from cost-reduction actions and growing adoption of its digital platform. However, higher natural gas costs may weigh on its nitrogen margins. Higher raw material costs and high debt level are other concerns.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NTR opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

