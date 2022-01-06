SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 268 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $681.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $390.43 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $709.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

