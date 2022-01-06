WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Overweight”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.08.

TSE:WSP opened at C$178.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.00 billion and a PE ratio of 49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$178.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$162.07. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 over the last quarter.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

