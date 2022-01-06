iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.78. 62,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.