Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $71.07. 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 578,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

