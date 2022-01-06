Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.37. 5,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 164,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after buying an additional 300,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

