Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Up 4.4%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) was up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 2,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,340,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

