Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 9.3%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) fell 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.76. 35,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 773,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Flywire alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,118,311.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.