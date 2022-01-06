Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.72. 165,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,480. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

