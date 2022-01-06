Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.13). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of TBPH opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $898.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.