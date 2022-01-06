Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JMM stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.