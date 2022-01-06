PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.