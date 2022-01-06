Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Expands By 273.3%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIORF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.07. Fiore Cannabis has a one year low of 0.04 and a one year high of 0.26.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

