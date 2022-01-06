Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Grows By 37.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of EXPGY traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 52,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,955. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

