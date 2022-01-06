German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 36,852 shares.The stock last traded at $40.42 and had previously closed at $40.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $266,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

