Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given New GBX 4,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($53.90) to GBX 4,400 ($59.29) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cranswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,100 ($55.25).

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,764 ($50.72) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,622.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,786.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,330 ($44.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($56.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,030.00).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.