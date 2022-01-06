Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.