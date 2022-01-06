Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 732,166.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE opened at $184.72 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $179.72 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.