Raymond James & Associates Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

