Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

