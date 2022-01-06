CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Truist

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Truist from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.73.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $105.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.