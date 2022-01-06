Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SSD opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,217. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

