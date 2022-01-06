Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.29. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 2,455 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.