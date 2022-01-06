DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.80. DocGo shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 2,170 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

