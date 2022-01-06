Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFRA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,666. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 59.44%.

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

