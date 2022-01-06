Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $44.67

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.67, but opened at $43.01. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 3,732 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $82,371,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $40,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $29,964,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

