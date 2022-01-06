Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 91,202 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.