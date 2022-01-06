United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 3,175 shares.The stock last traded at $129.30 and had previously closed at $130.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $159,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

