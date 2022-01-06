GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 82,561 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

