iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 24,306 shares.The stock last traded at $421.46 and had previously closed at $436.58.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2,107.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

