LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $11,031.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001016 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.