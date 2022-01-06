Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 34.60 and a current ratio of 34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Generation Income Properties in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.