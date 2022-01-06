John L. Brottem Sells 2,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OM opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.