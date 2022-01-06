Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $241,743.83 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96.

On Monday, November 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.60. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.31 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

