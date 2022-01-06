Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William D. Waddill Sells 4,500 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARWR opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

