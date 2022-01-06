Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William D. Waddill Sells 4,500 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ARWR opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.25.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
